Here is a bargain stock you should look at : Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,936,557 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.58 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.53% during that session. The ACST stock price is -121.82% off its 52-week high price of $1.22 and 69.09% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Despite being -2.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the ACST stock price touched $0.6299 or saw a rise of 12.68%. Year-to-date, Acasti Pharma Inc. shares have moved 69.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have changed -2.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -54.55% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $0.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -54.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -54.55% from the levels at last check today.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +30.3%.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.21% with a share float percentage of 2.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acasti Pharma Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.92 Million shares worth more than $625.3 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 687.99 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $223.6 Thousand and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.