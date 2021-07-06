Here is a bargain stock you should look at : 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,183,847 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $607.48 Million, closed the last trade at $3.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -5.41% during that session. The YQ stock price is -659.68% off its 52-week high price of $23.93 and 8.89% above the 52-week low of $2.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

Despite being -5.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jun 28 when the YQ stock price touched $3.74-1 or saw a rise of 15.78%. Year-to-date, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have moved -75.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) have changed -41.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.72.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -167.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.15%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.41% with a share float percentage of 8.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Galileo (PTC) Ltd with over 6.02 Million shares worth more than $43.01 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Galileo (PTC) Ltd held 3.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 779.15 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.56 Million and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock International Impact Fund and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 67068 shares of worth $440.64 Thousand while later fund manager owns 30.71 Thousand shares of worth $149.24 Thousand as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.