Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD): What is good about stock?

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 1,269,208 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.15 Million, closed the last trade at $3.13 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 5.03% during that session. The FORD stock price is -83.71% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 61.02% above the 52-week low of $1.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 309.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 472.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) trade information

Sporting 5.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the FORD stock price touched $3.34-6 or saw a rise of 6.29%. Year-to-date, Forward Industries, Inc. shares have moved 71.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) have changed 16.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 205.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +51%.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.53% with a share float percentage of 23.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forward Industries, Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 826.53 Thousand shares worth more than $2.36 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 8.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 456.55 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.3 Million and represent 4.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.24% shares in the company for having 123907 shares of worth $353.13 Thousand while later fund manager owns 18.47 Thousand shares of worth $52.65 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.