Celsion Corporation (CLSN): What is good about stock?

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 1,010,292 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.74 Million, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.2% during that session. The CLSN stock price is -237.19% off its 52-week high price of $4.08 and 64.46% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 230.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +230.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 230.58% from current levels.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +12.9%.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.73% with a share float percentage of 18.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsion Corporation having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Altium Capital Management, LP with over 3.5 Million shares worth more than $4.82 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Altium Capital Management, LP held 4.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.12 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.31 Million and represent 3.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.17% shares in the company for having 1881608 shares of worth $2.6 Million while later fund manager owns 1.16 Million shares of worth $1.6 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.