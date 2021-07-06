Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) investors to reap big returns again

The consensus among analysts is that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $94.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $73 while the price target rests at a high of $111. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +22.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.27% from the levels at last check today.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +35.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +8.8%.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.59% with a share float percentage of 29.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cassava Sciences, Inc. having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.4 Million shares worth more than $108.1 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.77 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.75 Million and represent 4.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 1047822 shares of worth $47.1 Million while later fund manager owns 770.6 Thousand shares of worth $36.06 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.