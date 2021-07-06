Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) investors to reap big returns again

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) has a beta value of 4.97 and has seen 1,062,803 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $672.07 Million, closed the recent trade at $15.7 per share which meant it lost -$1.16 on the day or -6.87% during that session. The BTX stock price is -413.82% off its 52-week high price of $80.67 and 80.64% above the 52-week low of $3.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump -29.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -29.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.94% from the levels at last check today.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -110.9%.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.37% with a share float percentage of 0.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eagle Asset Management Inc with over 46.83 Thousand shares worth more than $174.19 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Eagle Asset Management Inc held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 22.85 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 16963 shares of worth $63.1 Thousand while later fund manager owns 15Thousand shares of worth $55.8 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.