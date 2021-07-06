Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Forecast to gain 1088.12% to hit Consensus price target

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) has a beta value of 2.1 and has seen 12,768,625 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.93 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.14% during that session. The BRQS stock price is -231.68% off its 52-week high price of $3.35 and 19.8% above the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 68.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Despite being -5.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the BRQS stock price touched $1.6 or saw a rise of 36.56%. Year-to-date, Borqs Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 2.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have changed 4.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1088.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +1088.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1088.12% from the levels at last check today.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +1.9%.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.74% with a share float percentage of 4.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borqs Technologies, Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 229.17 Thousand shares worth more than $341.46 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 203.07 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $302.58 Thousand and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.