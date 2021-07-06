BlackBerry Limited (BB) investors to reap big returns again

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 10,381,407 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.79 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.48% during that session. The BB stock price is -139.95% off its 52-week high price of $28.77 and 63.55% above the 52-week low of $4.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 42.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BlackBerry Limited (BB) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.1. 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Despite being -1.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jun 28 when the BB stock price touched $12.86- or saw a rise of 6.77%. Year-to-date, BlackBerry Limited shares have moved 80.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have changed -21.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump -18.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +66.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -62.47% from current levels.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BlackBerry Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +80.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -150%, compared to 9.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -163.6% and -250% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -616.7%.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.13% with a share float percentage of 42.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackBerry Limited having a total of 446 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd with over 46.72 Million shares worth more than $393.89 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd held 8.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 44.05 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $371.32 Million and represent 7.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 13467166 shares of worth $118.92 Million while later fund manager owns 9.98 Million shares of worth $84.09 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.