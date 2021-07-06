Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has great growth outlook for 2021

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) has a beta value of 0.31 and has seen 10,721,841 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.97 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.79 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 1.02% during that session. The GOLD stock price is -50.17% off its 52-week high price of $31.22 and 10.34% above the 52-week low of $18.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Sporting 1.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jun 28 when the GOLD stock price touched $21.04- or saw a rise of 1.2%. Year-to-date, Barrick Gold Corporation shares have moved -8.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) have changed -13.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.01% from current levels.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Barrick Gold Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.22%, compared to 6.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.7% and -24.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.07 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.26 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.89 Billion and $3.54 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.1% for the current quarter and -7.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -42.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.2%.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.92 at a share yield of 4.44%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.98%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.02% with a share float percentage of 63.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barrick Gold Corporation having a total of 1136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 88.56 Million shares worth more than $1.75 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Flossbach von Storch AG, with the holding of over 56.6 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 Billion and represent 3.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.36% shares in the company for having 77574779 shares of worth $1.87 Billion while later fund manager owns 23.96 Million shares of worth $535.92 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.