Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) has great growth outlook for 2021

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,884,083 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $164.47 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.33 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 9.14% during that session. The AXLA stock price is -57.97% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 30.02% above the 52-week low of $3.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 147.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 277.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

Sporting 9.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the AXLA stock price touched $4.81-9 or saw a rise of 9.46%. Year-to-date, Axcella Health Inc. shares have moved -16.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have changed 33.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 557.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 228.41% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +546.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.66% from the levels at last check today.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +49.9%.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.01% with a share float percentage of 80.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Axcella Health Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 12.55 Million shares worth more than $59.73 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 33.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.65 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.91 Million and represent 14.99% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.53% shares in the company for having 2086567 shares of worth $8.64 Million while later fund manager owns 600.49 Thousand shares of worth $2.86 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.