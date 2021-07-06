Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) has great growth outlook for 2021

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 1,980,265 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $107.27 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.13 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.25% during that session. The AVGR stock price is -136.28% off its 52-week high price of $2.67 and 81.06% above the 52-week low of $0.214. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 121.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +121.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 121.24% from the levels at last check today.

Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avinger, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +152.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.65%, compared to 19% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 77.8% and 37.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +33%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +85.4%.