An in-depth look at the CSX Corporation (CSX) stock

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 11,422,699 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.68 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.58 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 0.93% during that session. The CSX stock price is -7.31% off its 52-week high price of $34.96 and 31.28% above the 52-week low of $22.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CSX Corporation (CSX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

Sporting 0.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the CSX stock price touched $32.79- or saw a rise of 0.66%. Year-to-date, CSX Corporation shares have moved 7.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) have changed -1.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.67 while the price target rests at a high of $39. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.56% from current levels.

CSX Corporation (CSX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CSX Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +7.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.03%, compared to 18.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.6% and 18.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -13.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.27%.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 20 and July 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.12 at a share yield of 1.1%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.48%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.03% with a share float percentage of 77.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CSX Corporation having a total of 1766 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 70Million shares worth more than $6.35 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Capital World Investors held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 62.48 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.67 Billion and represent 8.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.87% shares in the company for having 29289963 shares of worth $2.82 Billion while later fund manager owns 21.58 Million shares of worth $1.96 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.