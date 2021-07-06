An in-depth look at the Canoo Inc. (GOEV) stock

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 943,499 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.15 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.13 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.55% during that session. The GOEV stock price is -172.73% off its 52-week high price of $24.9 and 28.7% above the 52-week low of $6.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Sporting 0.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the GOEV stock price touched $10.31- or saw a rise of 10.77%. Year-to-date, Canoo Inc. shares have moved -33.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) have changed 5.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +97.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.28% from the levels at last check today.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +66.7%.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10% with a share float percentage of 23.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canoo Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.49 Million shares worth more than $85.67 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 2.65 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.95 Million and represent 1.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 3022500 shares of worth $27.29 Million while later fund manager owns 2.58 Million shares of worth $23.29 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.