An in-depth look at the C3.ai, Inc. (AI) stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,498,975 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.26 Billion, closed the last trade at $60.53 per share which meant it lost -$3.27 on the day or -5.13% during that session. The AI stock price is -203.82% off its 52-week high price of $183.9 and 21.99% above the 52-week low of $47.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Despite being -5.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jun 28 when the AI stock price touched $67.38- or saw a rise of 10.17%. Year-to-date, C3.ai, Inc. shares have moved -56.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have changed -20.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $99.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62 while the price target rests at a high of $167. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +175.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.43% from current levels.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +25.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.02%.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.88% with a share float percentage of 52.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with C3.ai, Inc. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 13.6 Million shares worth more than $896.09 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 13.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 10.81 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $712.69 Million and represent 10.82% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.94% shares in the company for having 940126 shares of worth $61.96 Million while later fund manager owns 534.03 Thousand shares of worth $35.2 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.