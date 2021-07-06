Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) has great growth outlook for 2021

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) has a beta value of 3.04 and has seen 1,792,630 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $426.8 Million, closed the last trade at $5.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -2.65% during that session. The ALTO stock price is -94.89% off its 52-week high price of $11.44 and 87.73% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Despite being -2.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the ALTO stock price touched $6.61-1 or saw a rise of 11.13%. Year-to-date, Alto Ingredients, Inc. shares have moved 8.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) have changed -12.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 104.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +172.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.32% from current levels.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alto Ingredients, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +8.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 450%, compared to 12.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.4% and -25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $288.09 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $291.04 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $174.2 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 65.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +85.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.78% with a share float percentage of 62.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alto Ingredients, Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with over 4.61 Million shares worth more than $25.05 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. held 6.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.36 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.23 Million and represent 4.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 12.62% shares in the company for having 9179069 shares of worth $61.22 Million while later fund manager owns 2.35 Million shares of worth $13.08 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.24% of company’s outstanding stock.