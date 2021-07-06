AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) surprises Wall Street with -1.47% stock price loss

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 1,144,852 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.6 Million, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.47% during that session. The ACRX stock price is -119.4% off its 52-week high price of $2.94 and 24.63% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Despite being -1.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jun 28 when the ACRX stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 12.42%. Year-to-date, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 8.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) have changed -7.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 497.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +571.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 422.39% from current levels.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.81 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.52 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.02 Million and $1.37 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.4% for the current quarter and 303.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +29.6%.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.86% with a share float percentage of 35.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.61 Million shares worth more than $12.94 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.39% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 5.25 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.92 Million and represent 4.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 3196620 shares of worth $5.43 Million while later fund manager owns 2.26 Million shares of worth $3.14 Million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.