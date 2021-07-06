9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) has great growth outlook for 2021

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has a beta value of -3.91 and has seen 1,072,632 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $270.62 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.08 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The NMTR stock price is -109.26% off its 52-week high price of $2.26 and 58.24% above the 52-week low of $0.451. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the NMTR stock price touched $1.16 or saw a rise of 7.33%. Year-to-date, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. shares have moved 25.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have changed -22.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 316.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +455.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 177.78% from the levels at last check today.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +28.3%.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.16% with a share float percentage of 25.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 25.72 Million shares worth more than $30.09 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 10.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 14.65 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.14 Million and represent 5.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 4740175 shares of worth $5.55 Million while later fund manager owns 2.75 Million shares of worth $3.22 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.1% of company’s outstanding stock.