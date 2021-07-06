-6.96% fall drives Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,285,545 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.28 Million, closed the last trade at $4.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -6.96% during that session. The GRAY stock price is -687.53% off its 52-week high price of $37.88 and 28.69% above the 52-week low of $3.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) trade information

Despite being -6.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jun 28 when the GRAY stock price touched $7.06-3 or saw a rise of 31.87%. Year-to-date, Graybug Vision, Inc. shares have moved -83.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have changed 18.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.84% from current levels.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +28.3%.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.68% with a share float percentage of 78.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Graybug Vision, Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 5.28 Million shares worth more than $29.31 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 25.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 4.16 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.11 Million and represent 19.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 142726 shares of worth $568.05 Thousand while later fund manager owns 105.89 Thousand shares of worth $587.68 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.