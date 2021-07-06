6.55% jump drives Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) into becoming a top stock for investors

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,298,900 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.25 Million, closed the last trade at $4.72 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 6.55% during that session. The RMED stock price is -154.24% off its 52-week high price of $12 and 39.62% above the 52-week low of $2.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) trade information

Sporting 6.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the RMED stock price touched $5.24-9 or saw a rise of 9.92%. Year-to-date, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. shares have moved -36.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) have changed 26.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 532.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 97.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 429.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +429.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 429.66% from current levels.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +80.4%.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.87% with a share float percentage of 13.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ra Medical Systems, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 317.58 Thousand shares worth more than $1.48 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Royce & Associates LP held 0.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 155.5 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $724.64 Thousand and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.2% shares in the company for having 146562 shares of worth $682.98 Thousand while later fund manager owns 38.2 Thousand shares of worth $177.99 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.