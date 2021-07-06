37.64% jump drives Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) into becoming a top stock for investors

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 10,109,458 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.53 Million, closed the recent trade at $21.61 per share which meant it gained $5.91 on the day or 37.64% during that session. The SQBG stock price is -87.37% off its 52-week high price of $40.49 and 80.84% above the 52-week low of $4.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) trade information

Sporting 37.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the SQBG stock price touched $28.00- or saw a rise of 23.18%. Year-to-date, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. shares have moved 49.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 150.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) have changed 89.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 116.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 104.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump -44.47% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -44.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -44.47% from the levels at last check today.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.64% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -152.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.4% with a share float percentage of 34.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sequential Brands Group, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC with over 60.19 Thousand shares worth more than $1.38 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC held 3.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 46.89 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 Million and represent 2.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 33767 shares of worth $844.18 Thousand while later fund manager owns 21.52 Thousand shares of worth $492.42 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.3% of company’s outstanding stock.