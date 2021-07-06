-3.29% fall drives Birks Group Inc. (BGI) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 2,490,579 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.89 Million, closed the last trade at $2.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -3.29% during that session. The BGI stock price is -84.69% off its 52-week high price of $5.43 and 80.61% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) trade information

Despite being -3.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the BGI stock price touched $3.55-1 or saw a rise of 17.18%. Year-to-date, Birks Group Inc. shares have moved 242.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) have changed -15.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.97.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +52.4%.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.04% with a share float percentage of 5.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Birks Group Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 72.67 Thousand shares worth more than $242.73 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 64.37 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $215.01 Thousand and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.