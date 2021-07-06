-3.05% fall drives American Resources Corporation (AREC) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) has a beta value of -0.72 and has seen 1,211,495 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $153.72 Million, closed the last trade at $2.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.05% during that session. The AREC stock price is -215.75% off its 52-week high price of $8.02 and 55.12% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Resources Corporation (AREC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) trade information

Despite being -3.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jun 28 when the AREC stock price touched $2.79-8 or saw a rise of 8.96%. Year-to-date, American Resources Corporation shares have moved 30.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) have changed -16.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +77.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 77.17% from current levels.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.4 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $227Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7124.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +88.1%.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.09% with a share float percentage of 5.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Resources Corporation having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 926.31 Thousand shares worth more than $3.52 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 445.01 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.69 Million and represent 2.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.59% shares in the company for having 651314 shares of worth $2.47 Million while later fund manager owns 241.42 Thousand shares of worth $917.38 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.