2.71% jump drives Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) into becoming a top stock for investors

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 47,607,963 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.13 Billion, closed the recent trade at $46.16 per share which meant it gained $1.22 on the day or 2.71% during that session. The SPCE stock price is -36.05% off its 52-week high price of $62.8 and 69.09% above the 52-week low of $14.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 82.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Sporting 2.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the SPCE stock price touched $54.40- or saw a rise of 13.35%. Year-to-date, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 98.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have changed 50.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump -29.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +8.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -56.67% from the levels at last check today.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +89.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4%, compared to 25.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10% and 17.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1173.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $380Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.56 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $880Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -56.8% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -166%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.95% with a share float percentage of 36.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. having a total of 377 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.48 Million shares worth more than $351.65 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.41 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.69 Million and represent 2.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 3643734 shares of worth $111.61 Million while later fund manager owns 3.14 Million shares of worth $96.28 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.