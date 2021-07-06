1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) surprises Wall Street with -12.11% stock price loss

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,285,746 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $360.14 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -12.11% during that session. The GOED stock price is -420.53% off its 52-week high price of $17.75 and 48.09% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) trade information

Despite being -12.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the GOED stock price touched $4.23-1 or saw a rise of 18.88%. Year-to-date, 1847 Goedeker Inc. shares have moved -59.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) have changed 28.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 190.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 251.91% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +251.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 251.91% from the levels at last check today.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -252.8%.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.62% with a share float percentage of 26.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1847 Goedeker Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 19.13 Thousand shares worth more than $166.43 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Wells Fargo & Company held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 14.54 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $126.51 Thousand and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 10291 shares of worth $77.18 Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.6 Thousand shares of worth $13.92 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.