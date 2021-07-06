-10.66% fall drives Weidai Ltd. (WEI) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,256,930 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.71 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -10.66% during that session. The WEI stock price is -309.7% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 45.52% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Weidai Ltd. (WEI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) trade information

Despite being -10.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the WEI stock price touched $2.75 or saw a rise of 50.45%. Year-to-date, Weidai Ltd. shares have moved 2.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) have changed 22.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -380.9%.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.07% with a share float percentage of 1.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weidai Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 212.97 Thousand shares worth more than $289.64 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 58.15 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.09 Thousand and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.