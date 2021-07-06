1.01% jump drives BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) into becoming a top stock for investors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,510,200 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.3 Million, closed the last trade at $5 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.01% during that session. The BCTX stock price is -80% off its 52-week high price of $9 and 43.8% above the 52-week low of $2.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

Sporting 1.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the BCTX stock price touched $5.70-1 or saw a rise of 12.28%. Year-to-date, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares have moved 19.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) have changed -19.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.67% with a share float percentage of 19.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 160.18 Thousand shares worth more than $618.3 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 1.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmond Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 131.73 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $508.48 Thousand and represent 0.92% of shares outstanding.