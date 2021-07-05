Zuora Inc. (ZUO): What Makes The Stock Good?

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.11B, closed the last trade at $17.32 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.23% during that session. The ZUO stock price is -7.62% off its 52-week high price of $18.64 and 47.17% above the 52-week low of $9.15. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) trade information

Sporting 0.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the ZUO stock price touched $17.32 or saw a rise of 7.08%. Year-to-date, Zuora Inc. shares have moved 24.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have changed 16.63%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.60, which means that the shares’ value could drop -4.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.72% from current levels.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zuora Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.11%, compared to 2.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.00% over the past 5 years.

ZUO Dividends

Zuora Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.