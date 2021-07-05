ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.12B, closed the last trade at $51.90 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 0.95% during that session. The ZI stock price is -16.15% off its 52-week high price of $60.28 and 40.6% above the 52-week low of $30.83. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Sporting 0.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the ZI stock price touched $51.90 or saw a rise of 4.07%. Year-to-date, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares have moved 7.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have changed 24.10%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.66% from current levels.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.06%, compared to -9.00% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 53.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.51%.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.