Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 2.20%

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.95B, closed the last trade at $146.02 per share which meant it gained $3.15 on the day or 2.20% during that session. The ZEN stock price is -14.09% off its 52-week high price of $166.60 and 42.41% above the 52-week low of $84.10. The 3-month trading volume is 940.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) trade information

Sporting 2.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the ZEN stock price touched $146.02 or saw a rise of 2.14%. Year-to-date, Zendesk Inc. shares have moved 2.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have changed 11.24%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $185.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $160.00 while the price target rests at a high of $200.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.57% from current levels.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zendesk Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.64%, compared to 2.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -23.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

ZEN Dividends

Zendesk Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.