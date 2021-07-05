XP Inc. (XP) Gains 0.09%, Causing Bears To Win

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.70B, closed the last trade at $42.44 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.09% during that session. The XP stock price is -24.74% off its 52-week high price of $52.94 and 18.64% above the 52-week low of $34.53. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XP Inc. (XP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Sporting 0.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the XP stock price touched $42.44 or saw a rise of 7.09%. Year-to-date, XP Inc. shares have moved 6.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have changed 7.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $268.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $212.00 while the price target rests at a high of $347.16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -718.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -399.53% from current levels.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XP Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.25%, compared to 16.90% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 89.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.32%.

XP Dividends

XP Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.