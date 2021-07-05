Will Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.35B, closed the last trade at $149.91 per share which meant it gained $2.83 on the day or 1.92% during that session. The GTLS stock price is -11.66% off its 52-week high price of $167.39 and 69.67% above the 52-week low of $45.47. The 3-month trading volume is 331.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) trade information

Sporting 1.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the GTLS stock price touched $149.91 or saw a rise of 2.18%. Year-to-date, Chart Industries Inc. shares have moved 27.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) have changed 4.91%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $168.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $44.00 while the price target rests at a high of $190.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 70.65% from current levels.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chart Industries Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.32%, compared to 25.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 111.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.58%.

GTLS Dividends

Chart Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.