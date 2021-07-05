Why Should You Add Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) To Your Portfolio?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.25B, closed the last trade at $68.53 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 0.90% during that session. The THC stock price is -3.24% off its 52-week high price of $70.75 and 76.35% above the 52-week low of $16.21. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) trade information

Sporting 0.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the THC stock price touched $68.53 or saw a rise of 2.1%. Year-to-date, Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares have moved 71.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) have changed 1.29%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $74.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.45% from current levels.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.36%, compared to 22.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 259.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.02%.

THC Dividends

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.