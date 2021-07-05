Why Buy Stock In Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)?

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 0.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.29B, closed the last trade at $96.68 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 0.69% during that session. The RPD stock price is -2.38% off its 52-week high price of $98.98 and 47.08% above the 52-week low of $51.16. The 3-month trading volume is 555.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) trade information

Sporting 0.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the RPD stock price touched $96.68 or saw a rise of 0.91%. Year-to-date, Rapid7 Inc. shares have moved 7.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have changed 18.51%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $99.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $92.00 while the price target rests at a high of $110.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -13.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.84% from current levels.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rapid7 Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 120.00%, compared to 2.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.50% over the past 5 years.

RPD Dividends

Rapid7 Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.