Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Forecast To Gain 36.59% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has seen 0.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $551.46M, closed the last trade at $14.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -2.44% during that session. The FREE stock price is -6.79% off its 52-week high price of $14.95 and 50.57% above the 52-week low of $6.92. The 3-month trading volume is 335.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) trade information

Sporting -2.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the FREE stock price touched $14.00 or saw a rise of 4.31%. Year-to-date, Whole Earth Brands Inc. shares have moved 28.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have changed 7.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -89.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.57% from current levels.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 28.44% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.60% for the industry.

FREE Dividends

Whole Earth Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.