When Does Kirby Corporation (KEX) Become A Good Investment?

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.70B, closed the last trade at $61.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.57 on the day or -0.93% during that session. The KEX stock price is -15.74% off its 52-week high price of $70.60 and 42.46% above the 52-week low of $35.10. The 3-month trading volume is 376.27K shares.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) trade information

Sporting -0.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the KEX stock price touched $61.00 or saw a rise of 3.88%. Year-to-date, Kirby Corporation shares have moved 17.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) have changed -8.45%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $57.00 while the price target rests at a high of $85.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.56% from current levels.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kirby Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.11%, compared to 11.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -292.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.20%.

KEX Dividends

Kirby Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.