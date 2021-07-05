What Are The Chances Of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Being A Good Investment?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.57B, closed the last trade at $16.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.18% during that session. The ASAI stock price is -5.95% off its 52-week high price of $17.81 and 31.89% above the 52-week low of $11.45. The 3-month trading volume is 307.96K shares.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) trade information

Sporting -0.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the ASAI stock price touched $16.81 or saw a rise of 3.94%. Year-to-date, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. shares have moved 29.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) have changed 0.90%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.25 while the price target rests at a high of $23.94. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.57% from current levels.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 10.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.40%.

ASAI Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 0.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.