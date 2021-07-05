What Are The Chances Of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Being A Good Investment?

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.98B, closed the last trade at $21.59 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 2.96% during that session. The MAG stock price is -13.15% off its 52-week high price of $24.43 and 36.54% above the 52-week low of $13.70. The 3-month trading volume is 554.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) trade information

Sporting 2.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the MAG stock price touched $21.59 or saw a rise of 0.09%. Year-to-date, MAG Silver Corp. shares have moved 5.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) have changed -0.09%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.05 while the price target rests at a high of $28.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.76% from current levels.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MAG Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 150.00%, compared to 27.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.40% over the past 5 years.

MAG Dividends

MAG Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.