Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 0.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.71B, closed the last trade at $151.07 per share which meant it lost -$2.76 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The IAC stock price is -18.57% off its 52-week high price of $179.12 and 52.33% above the 52-week low of $72.02. The 3-month trading volume is 883.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) trade information

Sporting -1.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the IAC stock price touched $151.07 or saw a rise of 4.82%. Year-to-date, IAC/InterActiveCorp shares have moved 19.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have changed 0.11%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $193.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $159.00 while the price target rests at a high of $280.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -85.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.25% from current levels.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IAC/InterActiveCorp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 128.49%, compared to 23.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -59.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.69%.

IAC Dividends

IAC/InterActiveCorp is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.