Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes WW International Inc. (WW) Lower

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.50B, closed the last trade at $36.76 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 2.08% during that session. The WW stock price is -11.89% off its 52-week high price of $41.13 and 51.71% above the 52-week low of $17.75. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WW International Inc. (WW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Sporting 2.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the WW stock price touched $36.76 or saw a rise of 0.97%. Year-to-date, WW International Inc. shares have moved 50.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have changed -7.08%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.55% from current levels.

WW International Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WW International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.41%, compared to 35.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -37.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.70%.

WW Dividends

WW International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.