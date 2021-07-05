Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Lower

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.63B, closed the last trade at $23.50 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.43% during that session. The RMBS stock price is -2.0% off its 52-week high price of $23.97 and 44.34% above the 52-week low of $13.08. The 3-month trading volume is 685.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) trade information

Sporting 0.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the RMBS stock price touched $23.50 or saw a rise of 1.8%. Year-to-date, Rambus Inc. shares have moved 34.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have changed 22.14%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.20, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.15% from current levels.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rambus Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.56%, compared to 37.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 53.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.68%.

RMBS Dividends

Rambus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.