Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.51B, closed the last trade at $15.67 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 1.49% during that session. The VRRM stock price is -1.72% off its 52-week high price of $15.94 and 41.67% above the 52-week low of $9.14. The 3-month trading volume is 753.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) trade information

Sporting 1.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the VRRM stock price touched $15.67 or saw a rise of 1.69%. Year-to-date, Verra Mobility Corporation shares have moved 16.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) have changed 7.40%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -21.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.28% from current levels.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verra Mobility Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.92%, compared to 10.00% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -126.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.99%.

VRRM Dividends

Verra Mobility Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.