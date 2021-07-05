Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ): What Are The Positives?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.39B, closed the last trade at $17.01 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 1.55% during that session. The TRQ stock price is -28.69% off its 52-week high price of $21.89 and 55.97% above the 52-week low of $7.49. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) trade information

Sporting 1.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the TRQ stock price touched $17.01 or saw a rise of 2.47%. Year-to-date, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares have moved 36.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) have changed -1.56%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.21 while the price target rests at a high of $27.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -59.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.7% from current levels.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 36.96% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 370.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.00%.

TRQ Dividends

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.