The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.81% Stock Price Loss

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.44B, closed the last trade at $43.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -0.81% during that session. The NYT stock price is -33.57% off its 52-week high price of $58.73 and 15.37% above the 52-week low of $37.21. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The New York Times Company (NYT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) trade information

Sporting -0.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the NYT stock price touched $43.97 or saw a rise of 2.14%. Year-to-date, The New York Times Company shares have moved -15.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) have changed 4.37%.

The New York Times Company (NYT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The New York Times Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.59%, compared to 13.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -28.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.30%.

NYT Dividends

The New York Times Company is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 0.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.