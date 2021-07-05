Synaptics Incorporated. (SYNA) Is Up 1.93%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 0.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.41B, closed the last trade at $156.61 per share which meant it gained $2.97 on the day or 1.93% during that session. The SYNA stock price is 0.38% off its 52-week high price of $156.01 and 62.66% above the 52-week low of $58.48. The 3-month trading volume is 401.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) trade information

Sporting 1.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the SYNA stock price touched $156.61 or saw a rise of 0.11%. Year-to-date, Synaptics Incorporated shares have moved 62.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have changed 21.16%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $164.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $140.00 while the price target rests at a high of $200.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.61% from current levels.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Synaptics Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 62.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.65%, compared to 37.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 615.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SYNA Dividends

Synaptics Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.