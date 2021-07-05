StepStone Group Inc. (STEP): What Are The Positives?

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.27B, closed the last trade at $35.09 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 1.71% during that session. The STEP stock price is -16.84% off its 52-week high price of $41.00 and 35.25% above the 52-week low of $22.72. The 3-month trading volume is 310.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) trade information

Sporting 1.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the STEP stock price touched $35.09 or saw a rise of 0.09%. Year-to-date, StepStone Group Inc. shares have moved -11.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have changed 10.62%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $48.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.26% from current levels.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that StepStone Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.60%, compared to 16.90% for the industry.

STEP Dividends

StepStone Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 0.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.