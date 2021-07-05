Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.10B, closed the last trade at $267.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.8 on the day or -0.30% during that session. The SPOT stock price is -44.66% off its 52-week high price of $387.44 and 21.18% above the 52-week low of $211.10. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Sporting -0.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the SPOT stock price touched $267.83 or saw a rise of 4.53%. Year-to-date, Spotify Technology S.A. shares have moved -14.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have changed 15.35%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $262.90, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $142.31 while the price target rests at a high of $358.38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.87% from current levels.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spotify Technology S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.93%, compared to 9.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.80% over the past 5 years.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.