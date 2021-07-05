Small Cap Stock Visteon Corporation (VC) Is A Buy – Analysts

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 0.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.46B, closed the last trade at $124.00 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.17% during that session. The VC stock price is -18.99% off its 52-week high price of $147.55 and 48.21% above the 52-week low of $64.22. The 3-month trading volume is 264.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Visteon Corporation (VC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) trade information

Sporting 0.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the VC stock price touched $124.00 or saw a rise of 0.51%. Year-to-date, Visteon Corporation shares have moved -1.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) have changed -3.89%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $131.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $71.00 while the price target rests at a high of $166.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.74% from current levels.

Visteon Corporation (VC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Visteon Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 203.09%, compared to 40.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.49% over the past 5 years.

VC Dividends

Visteon Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.