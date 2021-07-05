Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For TIM S.A. (TIMB)

TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.45B, closed the last trade at $11.30 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.53% during that session. The TIMB stock price is -37.96% off its 52-week high price of $15.59 and 14.69% above the 52-week low of $9.64. The 3-month trading volume is 369.36K shares.

TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) trade information

Sporting 0.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the TIMB stock price touched $11.30 or saw a rise of 7.0%. Year-to-date, TIM S.A. shares have moved -17.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) have changed -3.06%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.65 while the price target rests at a high of $20.90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -84.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.8% from current levels.

TIM S.A. (TIMB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TIM S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.00%, compared to 10.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.40% over the past 5 years.

TIMB Dividends

TIM S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 4.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.