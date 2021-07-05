Shares Of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) Gain 3.77% In A Month

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.33B, closed the last trade at $219.88 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The OLED stock price is -19.51% off its 52-week high price of $262.77 and 33.1% above the 52-week low of $147.10. The 3-month trading volume is 317.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Universal Display Corporation (OLED) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the OLED stock price touched $219.88 or saw a rise of 3.12%. Year-to-date, Universal Display Corporation shares have moved -4.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) have changed 3.77%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $257.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $135.00 while the price target rests at a high of $350.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -59.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.6% from current levels.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Universal Display Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.00%, compared to 25.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -4.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.42%.

OLED Dividends

Universal Display Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 0.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.