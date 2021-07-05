Shares Of Lydall Inc. (NYSE: LDL) Inclined 67.77% In One Month

Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has a beta value of 3.09 and has seen 0.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09B, closed the last trade at $60.60 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.20% during that session. The LDL stock price is -2.48% off its 52-week high price of $62.10 and 79.52% above the 52-week low of $12.41. The 3-month trading volume is 271.52K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lydall Inc. (LDL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) trade information

Sporting 0.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the LDL stock price touched $60.60 or saw a rise of 0.92%. Year-to-date, Lydall Inc. shares have moved 101.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) have changed 67.77%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62.10 while the price target rests at a high of $62.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.48% from current levels.

Lydall Inc. (LDL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 101.80% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -3.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.50%.

LDL Dividends

Lydall Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.